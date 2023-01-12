| 11.5°C Dublin

Mary Lowry due in court over fatal road crash that claimed life of biker

Gardaí launched an investigation in relation to the crash and later charged Ms Lowry who first appeared in court in November 2022

Mary Lowry is due in court on January 25 over a fatal road crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The 59-year-old with an address in Dundrum, Co Tipperary, is due to appear before Nenagh District Court after she was charged with careless driving causing the death of Patrick Connolly in December 2021.

