Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has initiated High Court proceedings against RTÉ.

The defamation action, which is understood to relate to a recent interview, was filed against the national broadcaster on Monday.

She is the third high-profile politician to sue RTÉ this month. MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly initiated defamation proceedings on April 11.

Ms McDonald has been contacted by Independent.ie for comment.

A Sinn Féin spokesman said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Ms McDonald is being represented in the action by McCartan & Burke Solicitors LLP.

The same firm represented Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy in a defamation action against a Fianna Fáil supporter in relation to an online comments about the murder of Paul Quinn.

It is not the first time Ms McDonald has gone to court alleging to have been defamed.

In 2020 she received an apology and an undisclosed financial settlement from former Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach in the High Court as part of the settlement of defamation proceedings.

The Sinn Féin leader sued the former Louth TD over comments on Twitter in October 2018 in which she alleged he portrayed her as condoning the murders of members of An Garda Síochána.

Her predecessor as Sinn Fein president, Gerry Adams, is currently involved in defamation proceedings against the BBC over its reporting on the murder of former Sinn Féin official Denis Donaldson, who worked for decades as a British spy.

Mr Adams claims the BBC defamed him when, he claims, it falsely alleged he sanctioned the killing of Mr Donaldson in 2006.

Last year an action by the party’s education spokesman, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, over comments made on RTÉ’s Liveline radio programme, was settled.