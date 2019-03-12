A HANDWRITTEN note found in the office of Patrick Quirke speculated on the naked state of Bobby Ryan's body meant "he was either murdered and the clothes taken off or that he never left the house."

A HANDWRITTEN note found in the office of Patrick Quirke speculated on the naked state of Bobby Ryan's body meant "he was either murdered and the clothes taken off or that he never left the house."

'Mary last one to see him?' - handwritten note found in Patrick Quirke's office

Garda John Walsh told the Tipperary murder trial that in a search of Mr Quirke's house at Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, items recovered included a computer, an external hard drive, a photocopier and two memory sticks.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan (52) a part time DJ known as Mr Moonlight on a date between June 34 2011 and April 2013.

A handwritten note that was recovered was produced in court in a clear garda evidence bag.

Garda Walsh read this aloud. It was headed: "Mary last one to see him? Body naked, either murdered and clothes taken off or never left the house?"

It continued "How did she find his van so quickly? Why did she look for him in a place she knew he wouldn't have needed to go....Strange...Why wouldn't she act on leads of travelling salesman? Why did she give varying accounts how long he was in the yard before he left for work - two minutes or 10 minutes? Why was she so adamant of no activity took place in yard eg second car?"

"How would she hear? It wasn't always possible. Why did she rip down photos of Bobby after family put them up? Why was she relieved when Crimecall was a rubbish programme and got no help to jog anyone's memory."

Garda Walsh said the document was found in the office of Pat Quirke's house but he could not recall where.

Also retrieved was a brown envelope containing documentation in relation to the lease of the property at Fawnagowan.

A pair of mud stained green work overalls which were hanging up on a hanger in the boiler house was also shown in court.

