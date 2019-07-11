Martin Guerin - brother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin - pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A BROTHER of murdered crime journalist Veronica Guerin has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography at his home.

Martin Guerin (68) entered his plea to the charge when he was arraigned at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this morning.

Guerin - who is an older brother of the late Veronica - is charged with knowingly possessing 901 images and 146 movie files of child porn.

Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned his case for a sentence hearing on a later date.

Guerin was charged in February with the offence under Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

The charge is that he had child pornography at his home at Portmarnock Drive in Portmarnock, Co Dublin on September 17, 2014.

Today, Guerin's barrister said the accused could be arraigned on the single count before the court.

Guerin, wearing a cream-coloured blazer over a white striped open-necked shirt and tan-coloured trousers, stepped forward from the public gallery when his case was called.

Judge Ryan asked him to confirm he was the accused and he replied: "yes."

She then read out the charge, telling him he stood indicted of possession of child pornography at his home address, and asked him how he was pleading.

"Guilty," he replied.

The court heard sentencing would take around 30 minutes and the judge adjourned the case to a date in October.

The accused's barrister thanked the judge and Guerin left without addressing the court again.

Guerin’s circuit court appearance today was his second since he was sent forward from Swords District Court in May.

Previously, that court heard the accused, who is now retired, made no reply after caution when the charges were put to him by Sergeant Ian Pentony.

He was granted bail on his own bond of €100, with no conditions and no cash lodgment required. He had also been granted free legal aid after the court heard he was retired.

Mr Guerin's sister Veronica was shot dead in her car while stopped at traffic lights on the Naas Road at Newlands Cross on June 26, 1996.

Brian Meehan, a member of crime boss John Gilligan's gang, was convicted of murdering her and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1997. Gilligan was tried for the murder but was acquitted in 2001.

The shooting caused national outrage and within a week of her murder, the Government enacted the Proceeds of Crime Act 1996 and the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996, so that assets purchased with money obtained through crime would be seized. This led to the formation of Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

