Martin Foley sues publisher and author over references to him in book about IRA activist

Martin Foley Picture credit; INM 22/11/2017 Expand

Mark Tighe Twitter Email

Martin Foley has filed a High Court defamation case against publisher Penguin and author Sean O’Driscoll over references to him in a book about Rose Dugdale, the former IRA activist.

Foley, represented by MacGuill & Co Solicitors in Dundalk, filed the proceedings on Tuesday over the book Heiress, Rebel, Vigilante, Bomber: The Extraordinary Life of Rose Dugdale.

