Martin Callinan claims Taylor 'grudge' led to smear campaign allegations

A "GRUDGE" held by former Garda press officer Dave Taylor against then commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan was the trigger for allegations that a smear campaign was conducted against whistleblower Maurice McCabe, the Disclosures Tribunal has heard.

The claim was made by Ms O’Sullivan’s predecessor Martin Callinan, who alleges Supt Taylor decided that in order to make his story work he had to involve Mr Callinan in the alleged plot.

The tribunal is investigating allegations, made in a September 2016 protected disclosure by Supt Taylor, that Mr Callinan ordered him to negatively brief journalists that Sgt McCabe had been investigated over a child sexual assault allegation. The penalty points whistleblower had been cleared of the allegation in 2007.

Supt Taylor claims the smear campaign, which he says lasted from mid-2013 to March 2014, was conducted with the knowledge of then deputy commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan. Mr Callinan began giving evidence this morning and is expected to face questions for four days.

Under examination by tribunal counsel Pat Marrinan, he denied ever giving Supt Taylor such an order. “I had not intention in the wide earthly world of doing down Sgt McCabe, nor indeed had I the time to do so,” he said.

Mr Callinan said he had “an opinion” as to the reason for Supt Taylor’s allegations. Pressed on this, he said: “I am of the view and the belief that Supt Taylor, because of a grudge he bore against Nóirín O’Sullivan, embarked on this story.”

The tribunal had previously heard Supt Taylor was arrested in May 2015 as part of an inquiry into the alleged unauthorised leaking of information to journalists. The investigation did not result in any charges.

The former commissioner said that Supt Taylor came to his house after the arrest and told him he had “a huge grievance” about being moved to the Garda traffic bureau as the superintendent saw this as “a sideways move”.

Mr Callinan also claimed Supt Taylor made similar remarks prior to that meeting in the former commissioner’s home. “He was extremely disappointed and angry that the commissioner [Ms O’Sullivan] had moved him,” said Mr Callinan.

“After his arrest and suspension he told me he believed commissioner O’Sullivan was the person responsible for having him arrested and he would bring her down.” Mr Callinan continued: “On that basis, the superintendent decided that in order for the story to work he had to involve me in the process.”

Mr Marrinan asked Mr Callinan if he had linked the sexual assault issue with Sgt McCabe’s making of allegations about the fixed charge penalty system. “Not particularly judge,” replied Mr Callinan. He said the 2006 allegation of sexual assault “had absolutely nothing to do” with issues in An Garda Síochána between 2012 and 2014.

“Were you linking that to some improper motive that Sgt McCabe had for making his allegations about fixed charge penalty notices?” asked Mr Marrinan. “No, I wasn’t,” Mr Callinan responded. The tribunal heard on Thursday that in June 2013 Mr Callinan informed then Justice Minister Alan Shatter of the historical sexual assault investigation.

At the time complaints made by Sgt McCabe were coming to the attention of politicians. Mr Callinan said Mr Shatter had asked if there was anything in the background. Mr Callinan said he felt he was “statutory obliged” to respond and inform him of the fact of the investigation. He said he did not advance the view that the sexual assault investigation was the catalyst for Sgt McCabe making his complaints.

“I think the sergeant was entitled to make any allegation he saw fit. I wasn’t linking Sgt McCabe with any mala fides,” he said. More to follow

