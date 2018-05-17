Martin Callinan claims garda press officer planned to 'bring down' Nóirín O’Sullivan - Disclosures Tribunal

Former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan has alleged Supt Dave Taylor told him he was going to "bring down" Mr Callinan’s successor Nóirín O’Sullivan.

The Disclosures Tribunal has heard Mr Callinan alleges the conversation took place at his home in 2015, some time after Supt Taylor was arrested as part of an inquiry into the alleged unauthorised disclosure of information to journalists.

Counsel for Mr Callinan, Michéal P O’Higgins SC, said the former commissioner’s evidence was that Supt Taylor told him "he would bring her down because of what she had done". Supt Taylor denied this allegation this morning, his fourth day in the witness box at the tribunal.

"Commissioner O’Sullivan and Commissioner Callinan were very close colleagues. I wouldn’t have said anything like that," he said. Mr O’Higgins put it to him that at the time he had lost his balance and was making wild allegations about Ms O’Sullivan.

"I don’t accept that," said Supt Taylor. The tribunal has previously heard how Supt Taylor was transferred from his job at the Garda Press Office to the Garda traffic bureau at Dublin Castle, a move he was said to have been "gutted" about.

He was subsequently arrested and suspended after being placed under investigation for the suspected leaking of unauthorised information to journalists. No charges arose from the inquiry. A member of the investigation team was Ms O’Sullivan’s husband, Det Supt Jim McGowan.

Mr O’Higgins asked if Supt Taylor had been expecting the then-retired Mr Callinan to intervene on his behalf.

"Absolutely not," replied Supt Taylor.

"I didn’t seek any such intervention from him." Supt Taylor added that he often called to the homes of former colleagues.

Mr O’Higgins said Supt Taylor had not gone to Mr Callinan’s house before, other than on official business. The barrister suggested Supt Taylor had gone there for a purpose and that he was very disappointed when he was advised knuckle down, get on with things and do his best.

"I didn’t ask for commissioner Callinan’s help,”" insisted Supt Taylor. In September 2016, while still under suspension, Supt Taylor made a protected disclosure alleging Mr Callinan directed him to negatively brief journalists that penalty points whistleblower Maurice McCabe had been the subject of a child sexual assault investigation, and that Ms O’Sullivan had knowledge of the smear campaign. The accusations are denied by Mr Callinan and Ms O’Sullivan.

Sgt McCabe was investigated over the historical allegation and cleared in 2007. Supt Taylor has previously given evidence that during the smear campaign he asked Mr Callinan for the "Ms D file", a file relating the sexual assault complaint against Sgt McCabe. Mr O’Higgins said Mr Callinan "flatly rejects" this allegation.

Supt Taylor agreed that he could not give a date for when he made this request. No file was supplied to him.

Online Editors