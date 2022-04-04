A MAN who shoplifted marshmallows and chocolate was “disgusted with himself” over the theft, a court heard.

Michael Collins (34), who was “absolutely mortified”, went on to miss a court date when he “put his head in the sand”.

Judge Treasa Kelly applied the Probation Act, leaving him without convictions after he made a €150 donation to the Ukraine Red Cross appeal.

Collins, of Cara Park, Coolock, pleaded guilty to theft. He also admitted failing to appear in court.

Dublin District Court heard the accused went to Circle K in Artane on October 6 last year and stole a quantity of sweets worth €23.

The court heard he went in and put the items in his pockets, then left without paying. Collins had no previous theft convictions.

His defence said Mr Collins’s actions on the day were out of character and he was “absolutely mortified” over the charges.

He was suffering from anxiety, was “disgusted with himself” and kept avoiding coming to court because he thought everyone would think he was a person who was not honest, she said.

A warrant ended up being issued for his arrest.

“He completely put his head in the sand, he started obsessing about this and his anxiety grew and grew,” she said.

Collins had not come to the attention of the gardaí since.

The judge noted that what the accused stole included marshmallows and chocolate.