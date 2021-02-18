Married couple face trial after allegedly providing ‘dodgy box’ streaming service

A MARRIED couple face trial after allegedly providing an illegal TV streaming service in Dublin and Meath through the use of “dodgy boxes".

Alison McGrane, 42, and Michael McGrane, 44, from Johnswood Drive, Ashbourne, Co Meath, had books of evidence served on them when they appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at Dublin District Court today.

They have been charged with possessing crime proceeds and infringing copyright.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Judge Walsh made a trial order and told the couple they were being sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where they will face their next hearing on April 15.

Ms McGrane is charged with having €13,232 and $3,436 (US dollars) in crime proceeds in a PayPal account, contrary to money-laundering legislation. The money was in the account from September 29, 2017 until September 11, 2018.

She also has a charge for possessing a “protection-defeating device” at her home address on September 11, 2018. This offence is contrary to the Copyright and Related Rights Act, 2000.

Mr McGrane faces six charges. He is accused of selling protection-defeating devices via a website on three dates in 2017 and 2018. He is also charged with having crime proceeds amounting to €70,568 in a Co Meath branch of Permanent TSB, as well as £114,529 in a PayPal account.

He also has a charge for unlawful use of a computer contrary to the Theft and Fraud Act.

Judge Walsh told both defendants they must notify the prosecution within 14 days if they intend to use an alibi in their defence.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.

Legal aid was granted following a request from defence solicitor Tony Collier.

An order was made for copies of their Garda interviews to be furnished to the solicitor.

Two co-defendants are to appear at the District Court in March to have books of evidence served.





Online Editors