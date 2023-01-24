| 7.2°C Dublin

Marcus Sweeney warned his life was in danger over debts to organised crime figures

Sweeney was served with a Garda Information Message (GIM) in 2020 after the ex-socialite’s dealings with trafficking mobs spectacularly backfired

Eamon Dillon

Former Celtic Tiger playboy Marcus Sweeney was formally warned by gardaí there was a serious threat to his life from an notorious international drugs gang, it can be revealed.

Sweeney was served with a Garda Information Message (GIM) in 2020 after the ex-socialite’s dealings with trafficking mobs spectacularly backfired on him.

