Manslaughter verdict open to Adrian Donohoe trial jury if they find fatal shot was warning shot fired by Aaron Brady

Aaron Brady's defence counsel has told the jury that a manslaughter verdict is open to them if they find that the shot which killed detective garda Adrian Donohoe was a warning shot fired by his client.

Michael O'Higgins SC this morning concluded his closing speech on behalf of the accused who denies capital murder and robbery at Lordship credit union on January 25, 2013.

Addressing the jury Mr O'Higgins criticised the garda investigation and said it was "beyond comprehension" that aspects of his clients account, that the defence say are "very significant", were never checked.

This was simply done, he said, because the Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Pat Marry "didn't believe" Aaron Brady was at a diesel laundering yard that night.

Aaron Brady says he was moving laundered fuel waste cubes at a yard on Concession Road for 90 minutes at the time of the robbery and Mr O'Higgins said gardai never asked the PSNI to search this yard.

Counsel told the Central Criminal Court that the prosecution had come to court with a "highly sculpted" and "editorialised" case again his client

Mr O'Higgins said it is the defence case that Aaron Brady was not at Lordship credit union at the time of the robbery and therefore wasn't involved in the crime. He hoped, he said, that he presented this case in the strongest terms.

Counsel added that if the jury do find he was one of the robbers they have a number of verdicts open to them including capital murder, murder and manslaughter. He said they can also find him guilty of robbery but not guilty in relation to the death of Adrian Donohoe.

Expand Close Victim: Detective-Garda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Garda/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Victim: Detective-Garda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Garda/PA Wire

He pointed to the evidence of Det Gda Joe Ryan who said the gunman with the shotgun was approximately 6" 1' in height. Aaron Brady, he said, has been measured at 5" 7' to 5" 9'.

The jury were also told they had to be sure beyond reasonable doubt that the gunman knew or was reckless to the fact that Adrian Donohoe was a garda acting in the course of his duty at the time in relation to capital murder. Mr O'Higgins said the evidence of Det Gda Ryan was that they shouted at him "give me the f***ing money" and asked if this was consistent with the robbers knowing they were guards.

In relation to a manslaughter verdict he said that CCTV footage shows the man with the shotgun recoil, suggesting someone inexperienced with a firearm. He said if they found it was a warning shot that while reprehensible, results in an unlawful killing, or manslaughter, and not murder.

Mr O'Higgins told the jury that in a few weeks they may be sitting at their table reading a newspaper, or going for a walk, and they'll think about the case.

He said that, if he was in their position, he would not want a niggling doubt when that moment comes, which it will. He added they should ensure to the best of their ability that they make a decision they can stand over.

Counsel also described the circumstantial prosecution case as "smoke and mirrors", adding that "there is smoke but where is the fire".

He asked them to look at the arguments made by the defence, to go through them and to stress test them.

Brady's senior counsel also asked them if the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

"In my respectful submission, it has not," he concluded.

Mr Justice Michael White then began his charge to the jury going through relevant legal principles and the evidence in the case.

He said in relation to the shot being a warning shot or an accidental discharge, it was open to the jury to find if intention to kill or cause serious harm is not proved that the correct verdict would be manslaughter.

He added that, in his view, it would be unusual but that this was only his opinion and that this was a matter for the jury.

Mr Justice White said the previous bad behaviour or convictions of an accused are not permitted in evidence before the jury except in some circumstances.

He said Mr Brady's previous convictions were so entwined with the evidence of the defence and the prosecution that it could not be excluded.

The defence relied on his court case at the time in relation to the bail curfew, while the prosecution relied on it to show he was under money pressure to pay compensation, the judge said.

He added that the accused introduced diesel laundering into his notice of alibi.

The jury were told that the charges in the indictment stand alone and any alleged previous misbehaviour has no bearing on the guilt or innocence of Aaron Brady.

After finishing the legal aspect of the charge, Mr Justice White began taking the jury through the evidence.Today was the 112 day of the murder trial with evidence being heard in front of the jury over 66 days.

Mr Justice Michael White said he had the difficult task of summarising the case and the evidence to them.

He said the case was one of considerable length, despite his efforts to condense the evidence, it would take some time to summarise it.

In total 132 witnesses were called by the prosecution, with many giving evidence over several days or being recalled, while the defence called seven witnesses.

He then began going through the evidence that has been given at the trial saying he would go through some in more detail than others, including the evidence of Daniel Cahill, Molly Staunton and the accused.

Mr Justice Michael White's charge will continue tomorrow morning.

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.





Online Editors