Man’s heart was found ‘outside his body’ after horrific attack with teleporter, inquest hears

A Kerry man died due to five horrific wounds right through his body inflicted by teleporter prongs in April 2017, an inquest into his death has been told.

The inquest at Listowel Courthouse into the death of Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, opened this week and first heard evidence from former state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

In October 2018, a jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee found Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff, not guilty of murder – but guilty of the manslaughter of the 73-year-old Mr O’Mahony.

Ferris killed Mr O’Mahony by repeatedly ramming the pensioner’s car with a pronged teleporter – a vehicle akin to a forklift. Ferris was sentenced to five years for the manslaughter of his neighbour. This was later increased to nine years by the Court of Appeal.

The trial was told Ferris had “snapped” over a crow-banger – which was used to scare birds away from crops. He told gardaí that Mr O’Mahony had been using the crow-banger for 30 years, and paid no heed to anyone when asked to stop it.

Ferris used his teleporter to block a rural road – and then drove the prongs of the vehicle into Mr O’Mahony’s car, causing him catastrophic injuries.

Dr Bolster told the inquest on Wednesday that she carried out an autopsy on Mr O’Mahony in April 2017.

Ms Bolster said Mr O’Mahony suffered five penetrative wounds which went right through his body. His heart was found outside his body in the car, and his liver in the footwell of the vehicle.

Ms Bolster said that Mr O’Mahony’s death would have been immediate. He also suffered fractures to his ribs, pelvis, back bone and skull. The injuries were consistent with the “prongs of a teleporter”.

Evidence was also given of the identification of Mr O’Mahony’s body by his nephew, James O’Mahony. On April 5, he identified the body at University Hospital Kerry to Garda Tina Walsh.

Coroner Helen Lucey said that Mr O’Mahony suffered horrific wounds and, because of this, his death was instant.

The inquest, which was attended by several members of Mr O’Mahony’s family, has been adjourned, and a new date will be set as soon as possible to conclude the inquest and record a verdict into the death of Mr O’Mahony.

The inquest comes after the finalisation of the criminal trial.

In his victim-impact statement at the sentence hearing, Mr O’Mahony’s brother, Seamus O’Mahony, said he could not believe his brother was killed over a crow banger.

He said he had known there was an issue with some locals about the crow banger – but he had not known “the extent of the anger”.

Mr O’Mahony said no one had ever approached him about it, and if they had “all this could have been avoided” and some arrangement could have been put in place.

The fact that his brother was killed over a crow banger “beggars belief” he said, in his victim-impact statement, which was read into court by his son, James.

