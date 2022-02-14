Man’s hand broken ‘defending’ himself from woman, court told

A MAN suffered a broken hand bone in a “defensive injury” when he was assaulted by a woman in a street fight, it is alleged.

Mary Cawley (23) is accused of repeatedly punching the man during an incident in Dublin city centre.

Ms Cawley, of no fixed address, is charged with assault causing harm to the man.

The case against her was adjourned at Dublin District Court for further information on the alleged victim’s injuries to be submitted.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP consented to the case being dealt with summarily at district court level, subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

The judge asked for an outline of the prosecution’s case.

Sgt McDevitt said the incident was alleged to have happened at Liffey Street Lower on November 8, 2020.

She said on the day, the alleged victim told investigating gardaí he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack by a man and woman, who were still at the scene, and he pointed them out.

Gardaí viewed CCTV footage from the area and a saw a fight in progress, during which the accused was allegedly repeatedly seen punching the man to his body and hands.

A medical report was presented to the court. Reading this, Judge Smyth said it referred to an acute fracture to a left metacarpal.

Sgt McDevitt told the judge she believed the alleged victim had made a recovery.

The judge asked if there were any further details on how the injury was caused.

Sgt McDevitt said she believed it was defensive but that would have to be clarified.

The court heard the man was also referred on for further treatment and there may be an additional medical report required.

Defence solicitor Matthew De Courcy consented to the case being adjourned to late March.

Judge Smyth said he would defer the issue of whether to accept jurisdiction until then.

The court had ordered disclosure of prosecution material to the defence.

Mr De Courcy said CCTV evidence had not been received yet and asked for this to be furnished as part of disclosure.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.