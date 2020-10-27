Man's claim his wife who said she feared him was 'well able to look after herself' due to martial arts training is 'wrong and objectionable', judge says

A MAN tried to overturn an interim barring order, saying his estranged wife was ‘well able to look after herself’ having had martial arts training.

But he lost his High Court appeal aimed at overturning the order, after the judge cited a pattern of emotional abuse, threats and intimidating behaviour suffered by the woman.

Mr Justice Max Barrett said there were substantive reasons to favour the woman’s evidence over the man’s.

She had eventually contacted Women’s Aid and sought protection and barring orders.

It seemed she had experienced “very real” fear at times in her dealings with the man.

In her application for the barring order, she came across as a fearful woman “at her wits’ end” in terms of dealing with his impossible and intimidating behaviour and “the constant threat of imminent harm”.

While the man repeatedly indicated her various allegations were untrue, she holds down a responsible job and her demeanour and evidence buttressed the court’s sense she was telling the truth “and a sorry truth it was”.

Noting the man’s martial arts claims, the judge said the woman obtained a Red Belt qualification as a teenager but, even if she had the highest ability in martial arts or boxing, such a line of argument was “wrong and objectionable”.

Domestic violence, and the threat of domestic violence even where no actual violence ensued, “is always unacceptable”.

“There are no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ in this regard, no exceptions, no mitigating circumstance.”

There was abundant evidence to support the making in late 2019 of the interim barring order under section 8 of the Domestic Violence Act 2018 and no legal reason for it to be set aside, he held.

Earlier, the judge noted the background included the woman claimed the man had behaved in a bullying and aggressive manner towards her for some time and their marriage had broken down by the end of 2016.

They told their children the following year they intended to separate.

The woman claimed, after an unsuccessful mediation in early 2018, the man’s behaviour deteriorated to the extent she was in fear for her own and the children’s safety.

She described the home atmosphere as “toxic”, claimed he shunned her efforts to agree an orderly schedule regarding the children and, by summer 2019, she was subject to threatening and abusive tirades from him on an almost daily basis.

Online Editors