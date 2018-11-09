Manhunt underway for Dublin criminal who escaped from courthouse

A MANHUNT is underway for a Dublin criminal serving a jail term who escaped from a Dublin courthouse this morning.

The man, who is aged in his late 20s and has close to 100 previous convictions, managed to escape from prison officers at the Cloverhill court complex.

He is currently serving a five year jail term for a serious road traffic incident and was being brought before the court on separate charges when he escaped.

Gardai were immediately informed and searches are ongoing for the dangerous thug. He cannot be identified for legal reasons.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said: "We can confirm that a prisoner has absconded today from the confines of Cloverhill courthouse while being transported back to Wheatfield prison."

