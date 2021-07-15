Brendan Treanor with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth has been charged with robbery at Lordship Credit Union on January 25th 2013 and with conspiracy to commit burglary between September 10th 2012 and January 24th 2013.

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a robbery in county Louth in 2013 during which Det Gda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead.

Brendan Treanor (33) with an address at Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, County Louth appeared before Dundalk District Court this afternoon.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told by Garda Sgt Noel Mohan that the accused was arrested at 9.43 this morning and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he was charged.

He made no reply when the charges were put to him after caution at Dundalk Garda Station.

The first charge is robbery on the 25th January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Dundalk of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques. This alleged offence is Contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Det Gda Adrian Donohoe (41) was shot dead while on an armed escort at the credit union.

The second charge alleges that on dates between the 11th September 2012 and the 23rd of January 2013, both dates inclusive, he conspired with others to enter residential premises as trespassers with the intention of stealing keys of the household’s motor vehicles, contrary to common law.

Gda Sgt Mohan said the application was that the accused be remanded in custody.

Judge McKiernan was told there would be a bail application made next week when the accused appears again before Dundalk district court.

An application for legal aid was made and Gda Inspector Darren Kirwan asked that it be adjourned.

He said gardai are aware the accused may be the director of a company and are aware of a social media post relating to being in possession of €100,000 worth of property.

Judge McKiernan said she was reserving a decision on legal aid and asked that a statement of means be provided.

She remanded him in custody to Clover Hill prison until Dundalk District Court sitting next Wednesday the 21st July.

Treanor sat in silence during the brief hearing in a light blue polo shirt and blue jeans and wearing a disposable face mask.