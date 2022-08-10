Man with stolen pair of boots is jailed

A MAN who was found with stolen boots in his jacket outside a Dublin shopping centre has been jailed for three months.

Robert Gabco (49) had been given a suspended sentence for another offence only four days before he was caught.

Judge Bryan Smyth imposed the sentence when Gabco appeared before Dublin District Court. Gabco, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty.

The court heard gardaí were on patrol on Moore Street when they saw the accused acting suspiciously at the Ilac Centre on the afternoon of May 7.

When searched, he had a pair of €150 Bugatti boots inside his jacket with tags still on them. He could not say where he had bought them.

In another incident, on May 2, gardaí again found Gabco acting suspiciously in the north city centre and found him hiding stolen men’s underwear. The accused had previous convictions for theft.

Gabco was due to be deported and wanted to have the case dealt with as soon as possible, his solicitor said.

Judge Smyth said the later incident happened only four days after Gabco received a suspended sentence. He said the case warranted a prison sentence.