Man with amnesia from a road crash drove uninsured

Evan Molloy of Ferrymans Crossing, Sheriff Street, charged with driving without insurance or a licence.

A motorist caught driving without insurance two years after he sustained a serious brain injury in a road crash was suffering with amnesia, a court heard.

Evan Molloy (28) "openly admitted" to gardaí he should not have been driving the car, which was seized and crushed.

Judge John Hughes jailed him for two months and banned him from driving for 10 years after hearing he already had five previous convictions for uninsured driving.

A further one-month sentence was suspended.

Molloy, of Ferryman's Crossing, Sheriff Street, in the north inner city, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence.

Dublin District Court heard he was stopped after he pulled up at Ferryman's Crossing in a Mazda he had been seen driving from Spencer Dock on November 4, 2017.

He had no insurance, licence, tax disc or NCT. The vehicle was seized and he handed over the keys and was co-operative, the court heard.

The car had since been "disposed of" by the State. It was sent to be crushed.

Suffered

The court heard the accused had 74 previous convictions, a number of which were under appeal.

Molloy was in a "significant road traffic collision" in 2015 that had led to serious traumatic brain injury, his lawyer said.

He had suffered since from post-traumatic amnesia, PTSD, poly substance abuse, irritability, anxiety and an "explosive personality and temper", the court heard.

Molloy's offending had started when he was 11 after the "untimely passing of his mother", the court heard.

He had an "incredibly unattractive previous history" and "one of the worst upbringings I have ever seen", his lawyer said.

However, the accused was engaging in drug rehabilitation, the court heard.

Judge Hughes noted there had been 14 adjournments in the case and the accused had previously pleaded not guilty.

However, he said Molloy had "openly admitted" to the garda who stopped him he had no documents and should not have been driving.

