Man with 61 previous convictions jailed for two-and-a-half years for attempted burglary of priest's home

A burglar who tried to break into an 80-year-old priest’s parochial home has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan said that Jonathan Kenny had “targeted” the home of the retired parish priest for Kilrush, Fr Michael Sheedy, at Toler Street, Kilrush on August 1 last.

Kenny, of Elm Drive, John Paul Estate, Kilrush, Co Clare, was apprehended near the scene, where gardaí found him armed with an axe, a pen-knife and a screwdriver.

Kenny stole the items from Fr Sheedy’s garden shed and was using them to gain entry through a back window to Fr Sheedy’s home.

However, Fr Sheedy was present in his home at 3pm and heard the window breaking and phoned gardaí, who quickly responded.

Judge O’Callaghan said the court was entitled to infer that Kenny’s criminal activity “had engendered fear, anxiety, stress and substantial trauma” for Fr Sheedy.

Judge O’Callaghan said one can only imagine Fr Sheedy's fear on hearing a back window being broken in his home, “and such was his fear that he immediately phoned the gardaí”.

The judge said: “I hope that the man can rest and sleep well at night.”

Judge O’Callaghan added: “Fortunately there was no engagement between Mr Kenny and Fr Sheedy."

While being interviewed, Kenny told gardaí that he was hoping to get "a couple of hundred quid" from his burglary of Fr Sheedy's home to pay off a drug debt.

In 2015, Fr Sheedy celebrated 50 years in the priesthood with Golden Jubilee celebrations at St Senan’s Church and Kilrush Community Centre.

Detective Garda Donal Corkery said that Fr Sheedy opted not to provide a victim impact statement to court.

Judge O’Callaghan said that the burglary of Fr Sheedy’s home was planned by Kenny and was the last “in a spree” of crimes carried out by the Kilrush man.

Kenny has pleaded guilty to three separate burglary offences and one theft.

Judge O’Callaghan said that he placed Kenny’s offence “in the mid-range” of burglary offences and imposed a three-and-a-half year sentence, suspending the final 12 months.

In court, Det Gda Corkery described Kenny as “a chronic heroin addict”.

After receiving the two-and-a-half year jail term, Kenny asked Judge O’Callaghan via video link from prison: “Is there any way you can bar me from going back to Kilrush as part of my sentence?”

He added: “Every time I get out of prison, I go back to Kilrush and every time I go back to Kilrush, I end up on the drugs.”

However, Judge O’Callaghan said he wasn’t able to do that.

Kenny also pleaded guilty to the theft of the contents of the candle shrine at the Catholic Church on Toler Street, Kilrush, where he made off with the contents of the coin boxes on May 23.

In another burglary on May 31 last, Kenny made off with rings, necklaces and four World War One sovereigns from a woman’s home on John Street, Kilrush.

The homeowner put a value of €13,370 on the stolen goods. Det Gda Corkery stated that Kenny had sold the jewellery in a very short time, for €60, in order to feed his heroin addiction.

Counsel for Kenny, Yvonne Quinn BL, said her client had carried out the burglaries to pay off four people he owed money to because, if he didn’t, he would get a beating.

Det Gda Corkery told the court that any time Kenny exits prison "it is like a revolving door".

He said: “He comes out of prison healthy and in good condition but almost immediately gets back into drugs and he is grand for a couple of months but then it spirals out of control and he goes back into prison.”

Det Gda Corkery stated that Kenny has 61 previous convictions, including seven for burglary, six for theft and one for false imprisonment.

Judge O’Callaghan backdated Kenny’s prison sentence to August 1 last, when he was brought into custody.

