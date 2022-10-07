Man with 400 convictions who stole debit card to buy cigarettes handed two-year jail sentence

A view of the Courts of Justice which houses the Special Criminal Court, Dublin

A man with 400 previous convictions who stole a debit card and used it to buy cigarettes has been handed a two-year prison sentence.

Albert Redmond (46) pleaded guilty to two separate counts of theft at Frame Experts, Ranelagh on October 8, 2019, and at the Royal Hospital, Donnybrook on February 6, 2020.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Redmond of Donore Terrace, Brown Street South, Dublin 8, has 401 previous convictions including 144 for burglary and 120 for theft.

He is currently serving a nine-year custodial sentence on a separate matter.

Garda Detective Gerard Hickey gave evidence that a woman was attending an art exhibition at Frame Experts in Ranelagh when she noticed her wallet had been taken out of her coat, which she had hung on the back of her chair.

Suspicious activity on her bank card was identified including a number of transactions of €28.40 in nearby supermarkets.

Dt Hickey said cigarettes were purchased in these transactions. Redmond was identified from CCTV footage.

On February 6, 2020, Redmond entered the staff area of the Marco Pierre White restaurant and a bank card was taken. €29.40 was spent on the stolen card in a nearby shop to purchase cigarettes.

Later the same day, Redmond entered the Royal Hospital building and took a purse containing €30 from a staff locker.

The Donnybrook Cosmetic Clinic was also ransacked by Redmond on the same date. While minor damage was caused to an internal door, no items were taken.

Redmond also stole €130 from an office at the Herbert Park Hotel on February 15, 2020.

Dt Hickey said Redmond took responsibility for the incidents when interviewed by gardaí and identified himself on CCTV. He also told gardaí he had gone to the Royal Hospital after entering the Marco Pierre White restaurant.

The accused told gardaí he apologised. He was suffering from an addiction to crack cocaine.

Judge Martin Nolan said he was “not too hopeful” for Redmond given his past behaviour.

He said the accused is already serving a long prison sentence in relation to separate matters which occurred around the time of this offending.

Judge Nolan imposed a two-year prison sentence on each count to run concurrently.