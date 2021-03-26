Man with 184 previous convictions, who threatened to throw acid in ex-partner’s face, jailed for five-and-a-half years

A MAN who harassed his former partner by calling her up to 100 times a day and threatening to throw acid in her face has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Karl Fields (26) had been in a relationship with the woman and had a young child with her, but he took issue with her new relationship, which the court heard was the motivation behind his threats.

The woman was in her local garda station making a complaint about the threatening calls when Fields phoned her.

The investigating garda told the woman to answer the call and put Fields on speaker, allowing the officer to hear him shouting that he would “put five petrol bombs through your mam’s gaff now”.

Garda Jennifer Keegan told Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, that during other calls Fields called the woman “a mad rat” and threatened to butcher her.

He said he hoped she, her mother and her partner died, while also adding his wish that “all your kids are handicapped”.

The woman was pregnant at the time and Fields at one point said he “would boot the baby out of you” and at other times threatened to cut her throat multiple times and throw acid in her face.

Gda Keegan said the woman eventually took a protection order out against Fields and he was arrested and charged in April 2020.

The following November, Fields called to the woman’s home, stood by the railings of her front garden, and threatened to “burn your house to the ground” if she didn’t withdraw her earlier statement to the gardaí.

He had earlier sent the woman a text saying: “I swear to God you and your mam back track or you will see”, before he called them “a rat”.

Fields, of Collins Place, Finglas West, Dublin 11 pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to harassment, threat to kill and contravention of a protection order on April 9, 2020. He also admitted an additional threat to kill, threatening a witness and another contravention of a protection order on November 21, 2020.

Fields has 184 previous convictions relating to breaches of an order, criminal damage, trespass, road traffic offences, burglary, theft and drug offences.

Judge Melanie Greally suspended the final two-and-a-half years of an operative eight-year prison term.

The woman later told the gardaí that her children had been in her home at the time of Fields calling to the house. She was concerned he would come back and carry out the threats.

That night he continued to call the woman, saying that he would “do time” over her and he was going to end her life and her partner’s life, calling her “a little snitch”.

Gardaí arrested Fields that night after they found him hiding in a wardrobe in his home. An empty jerry can was found in his car. He made no comment during the subsequent interview with gardaí and has been in custody since.

Mr Collins read the woman’s victim impact statement into the record, stating that she moved out of her mother’s home because of Fields’ earlier harassment. She said her situation would be “very different” were it not for Fields, but she hoped prison will do him some good and give him time “to sort his head out”.

She said Fields put “a lot of fear on me and my family”. She said she still wanted him to have a relationship with his daughter but she added “he is not in the right frame of mind at the moment”.

Online Editors