Man with 119 convictions caught with car jack and saw in car tells judge: ‘I’m no saint, your honour’

John Maughan (35) said he wanted to turn his life around and would never sit behind the wheel of a car again, but was jailed for six months

Jessica Magee

A man caught driving with a jack, a saw and blades commonly used in car thefts has promised a judge he will never sit behind the wheel of a car again.

John Maughan (35) of Baskin Park, Stockhole Lane, Cloghran, Dublin 15, was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to possessing items to be used in the course of a criminal act.

