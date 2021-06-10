Man whose wife died days after their baby was delivered when she went into cardiac arrest awarded €1.25m

Dominic Casey pictured leaving the High Court in Dublin following a settlement in a case over the death of his wife at Cork University Maternity Hospital Picture: Collins Courts

A man who sued over the death of his 38-year-old wife days after her first baby was delivered when she went into cardiac arrest has settled his High Court action for €1.25million.

Anne Casey died at Cork University Maternity Hospital 11 days after she first had a cardiac arrest while she was having a lung scan. Her baby was delivered by emergency caesarean section on the X-ray table.

Her husband Dominic Casey today told the court he was outside the X-ray department as his wife, who had been admitted to the hospital days earlier with breathlessness, went into cardiac arrest.

“I saw the chaos. I felt numb and stunned. I thought my wife and baby son were both gone,” he told Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

Mr Casey’s counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC told the court it was an extremely sad and tragic case.

Mrs Casey, who had a history of cardiac issues and was over 37 weeks pregnant, had gone to the hospital complaining of a marked cough for the previous three weeks and she had become breathless. Counsel said she was admitted to the hospital on a Friday but was not seen by a consultant over the weekend.

She was treated for a respiratory infection but they were going down the wrong road and red lights should have been flashing, counsel said.

Mrs Casey had insulin-requiring diabetes and was also overweight, he said.

She went into cardiac arrest while she had a lung scan with as many as 12 doctors involved in an attempt to save her and deliver her baby, he said.

Mrs Casey regained a pulse and was transferred to ICU but it was later confirmed she had suffered a devastating brain injury. Her condition did not improve over the next nine days and on March 7, 2012, a decision was made to remove life support, and she passed away two days later.

Counsel added: “Her son Ben is now nine years of age and has lived his life without his mother.”

A review at the hospital after her death recommended that patients with complex medical conditions and new symptoms should be reviewed in person by a consultant within 24 hours of admission and sooner if necessary.

Mr Casey (49), of Lettergorman, Dunmanway, Co Cork, had sued the HSE over his wife’s death on March 9, 2012.

Among the claims were that there was a failure to properly assess, diagnose and treat Mrs Casey when she presented in the emergency department with breathlessness.

Instead, it was allegedly mistakenly assumed she was suffering from a respiratory infection. The claims were denied and a full defence to the case was filed by the HSE.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross extended his sincere sympathy to Mr Casey and his son and said it was a particularly harrowing case.