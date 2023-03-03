| 7.1°C Dublin

Man who whipped pregnant ex-partner with electric cord in ‘merciless’ attack is jailed for 20 months

Eimear Dodd

A man who subjected his pregnant former partner to a “merciless and prolonged” attack, including whipping her with an electric cord, has been handed a 20-month prison sentence.

Martin Maughan (30) of Holywell Villas, Swords, north Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm and one count of criminal damage at an address in Santry on February 8, 2020.

