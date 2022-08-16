Man who went to ex-partner’s home armed with crossbow, hatchet and sword released on bail

Robert Blake leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice after he appeared before the District Court. Photo: Paddy Cummins

An “agitated” man was armed with a crossbow, hatchet and sword during an incident at his ex-partner's home, a court has heard.

Gardaí arrested Robert Blake, 47, from Ratoath Road, Finglas, in Dublin following an incident in Lusk, north Dublin last night.

He was charged with possessing weapons and producing articles “capable of inflicting serious injury”, damaging a door with a hatchet, being intoxicated in public and breaching the peace.

He appeared before Judge John King at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Tiberiu Badiceanu told Judge King that the accused made no reply to the charges. The arresting officer objected to bail, citing witness intimidation fears.

Judge King noted that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were required, and the garda believed there would be additional charges.

The court heard that Mr Blake had previously lived in Lusk, next door to his former partner.

At about 11.30pm last night, it was alleged that he saw her through her window and became “agitated” before he started shouting and damaging her front door “with a hatchet”.

The contested bail hearing was told he also had a crossbow, sword and wood baton.

The court heard gardaí arrested him a short distance away wearing clothing described by the woman. Gardaí had seized his clothes and he was dressed in a boilersuit for the hearing.

Garda Badiceanu said the man still had “a hatchet, crossbow, a wooden baton and a sword” at the time of his arrest.

The garda told the court he observed a cut in the wood of the woman's front door.

Garda Badiceanu said the accused had lived next door, and it was feared he would intimidate her.

However, under cross-examination, he accepted the man no longer resided there or in that area.

The alleged injured party could not attend the proceedings, the garda said.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle argued there was no hard evidence that his client would intimidate the woman, adding he did not have the opportunity to cross-examine her.

He added that Mr Blake agreed to obey a range of bail conditions.

Judge King remanded him on €300 bail to appear at Swords District Court in October for directions from the DPP and “possible further charges”.

He told the accused that he must reside at his family home in Finglas and to obey a 9pm to 7am curfew there. He said gardaí could “doorstep” check him, and he would have to present himself to them.

Judge King ordered Mr Blake, who has not yet indicated a plea, to have no contact with the complainant and to stay out of the entire Lusk area.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Blake.