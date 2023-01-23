| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Man who was part of group of ‘absolute thugs’ who struck student on head with bottle is jailed

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eimear Dodd

A man who was part of a group of “absolute thugs” who struck a student on the back of the head with a bottle has been jailed for three years.

Sean Norris (22) of Ballymun Road, Dublin 11, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at South Great George's Street, Dublin on July 23, 2019. Norris has 23 previous convictions, including four for assault.

Most Watched

Privacy