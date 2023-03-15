| 8.8°C Dublin

Man who was high when he trashed Airbnb and assaulted owners admits he is cocaine dealer

The TV was smashed and Robertson had dug multiple holes in the walls. Since the incident, rental of the cottage has sadly ceased

Paul Higgins

A man who was high on drink and drugs when he trashed an Airbnb and assaulted the owners today admitted that he is a cocaine dealer.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, 21-year-old Kyle Robertson entered guilty pleas to two drug offences, having cocaine and having the class A drug with intent to supply on 26 February last year.

