Man who used cameras to spy on neighbours faces bill of up to €500k to stop dangerous cliff from collapsing onto their homes

Thomas Kelly. File photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin. Expand
The terrace of houses at Weirview, Lucan, Co Dublin Expand

The terrace of houses at Weirview, Lucan, Co Dublin

Ray Managh

A man may have to pay an estimated €500,000 to safeguard a dangerous cliff face from collapsing onto the homes and back gardens of his neighbours after a judge was told he had tunnelled into it and stripped it of vegetation.

Judge Francis Comerford heard in the Circuit Civil Court that the cliff and land above and below it, which Thomas Kelly had bought from Shannon Homes, developers of Laraghcon housing estate in Lucan, Co Dublin, was a danger to life and property.

