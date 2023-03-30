| 14.3°C Dublin

breaking Man who tried to murder friend handed extra prison time for having a phone in his cell

  • Patrick McCann (23) was jailed for 17 years in 2013 for shooting his friend Luke Wilson
  • McCann was found in possession of a phone in prison without permission
Patrick McCann is serving time for the attempted murder of his friend, Luke Wilson Expand
Andrew Phelan

A man serving a prison sentence for the attempted gun murder of his lifelong friend has been given an extra six weeks in jail for unlawful possession of a mobile phone.

Patrick McCann was 23 when he was jailed for 17 years in 2013 for shooting and seriously injuring his friend, Luke Wilson, who lost an eye in the attack in a Dublin park.

