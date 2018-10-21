A MAN who took thousands of pictures of the woman living next door to him in a Wexford estate should spend two months in prison, Judge Gerard Haughton ruled.

Man who took more than 12,000 pictures of his female neighbour sentenced to jail

Mark Mooney from 34 Corish Park photographed his neighbour at an average rate of four times a day over more than seven years.

A previous sitting of the court heard harrowing victim impact evidence from Brid Murphy of how the harassment affected her physical and mental wellbeing.

The 56-year-old accused returned to the courthouse in Belvedere Road for sentencing on October 9.

Defending solicitor Ed King confirmed that Mooney had vacated his home and put the house on the market in order to ease the concerns of the injured party.

The judge accepted that selling the house was a considerable penalty but remarked that the accused had only himself to blame: "his problem, his fault".

He proposed to impose a sentence of nine months in prison, with the final seven months suspended. The judge felt it was essential to include some time in custody in order to underline the seriousness of what happened.

He also outlined conditions to go with the suspension of most of the term.

Mooney was asked to sign a bond undertaking not to communicate with his now ex-neighbour or go within two kilometres of her home.

He must not go within 500 metres of her place of work.

He must not reside within eight kilometres of Corish Park and he must not possess a camera or any phone which is capable of taking photos.

He was ordered to hand over any outstanding images of the injured party, whether printed, digital, on film or on hard disc.

However, the bond laying out these terms was not signed by Mooney as he instructed Mr King to appeal the judgement.

He left court under his own steam rather than in the custody of a prison escort after signing a bail bond.

