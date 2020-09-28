Man who told his ex partner she would be 'dead in seconds' during assault escapes jail sentence

A Dublin man who assaulted and threatened to kill his former partner has avoided a jail term. An appeal by the DPP against a 33-month suspended sentence, on grounds of undue leniency, was rejected by the Court of Appeal.

Eddie Farnan (38) formerly of Swiftbrook Park, Tallaght, Dublin, had pleaded guilty to one count of assault on his then partner, Lisa Power, at their home on June 2, 2017 and a separate count of threatening to kill or seriously harm her.

Farnan, a father of four, also pleaded guilty to a third charge of criminal damage during the same incident.

In October 2019, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court fully suspended a sentence of two years and nine months imposed on Farnan.

The court heard that a row broke out between the couple on June 1, 2017 after Farnan claimed Ms Power was seeing her ex-husband.

Farnan spent that night in his mother’s home but, when he returned the following morning, he grabbed his partner by the back of her head and dragged her through the house.

At one point, he placed her hands around her neck and held her up against kitchen presses, demanding to know who “owned” their daughter. The daughter was in the house at the time.

Ms Power told Farnan that he was the child’s father and begged to be let go. However, he replied that she would not leave the house alive.

During the incident, Farnan threw a kitchen chair and doll’s pram at Ms Power and tried to choke her.

Covering her mouth, Farnan said she would be “dead in seconds”. During a struggle where he dragged her to the floor, he stated it would be easy to rip her arms off or to break them.

He also smashed cups in the kitchen and proceeded to hit himself in the face and bang his head off doors.

Ms Power eventually managed to flee the house with her daughter and took refuge in a neighbour’s house.

Gardaí had to use pepper spray to restrain Farnan after he became verbally abusive when they called to the house to arrest him.

Counsel for the DPP, Barry Ward BL, had argued the decision to fully suspend Farnan’s sentence was unduly lenient given all of the details of the case.

However, George Burns BL, for Farnan, said Judge O’Connor had suspended the sentence due to what she had described as “an enormous amount of rehabilitation” by Farnan.

Mr Burns said the imposition of a custodial sentence some 20 months after Farnan had started his first residential programme to treat his addiction problems, and at a time when he was fully engaging with all relevant services, would involve “a great hardship”.

The court heard Farnan had suffered from the death of two of his brothers through addiction and murder, as well as being subjected to “further childhood trauma”.

Outlining the Court of Appeal’s ruling, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh, with Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, said the sentencing judge was faced with a real dilemma between an appallingly violent offence and fruitful efforts by Farnan to rehabilitate himself from a life-long problem of substance misuse.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said Farnan would undoubtedly have received a substantial custodial sentence if one was to focus heavily on the gravity of the offence and on sending out a strong message that domestic violence incidents against women would be heavily punished.

However, the judge said an alternative focus might find that Farnan’s substantial efforts to address deep-seated problems might be undone if he was sent to prison.

She said Judge O’Connor had been guided by a probation report which noted Farnan had made substantial progress in self-rehabilitation but could benefit from further work outside of a prison setting.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said a striking feature of the case was not only the substantial steps Farnan had taken, but the depth and complexity of the challenges he faced before he had started the process of rehabilitation.

The Court of Appeal said it was difficult to understand why the DPP claimed the case warranted a custodial sentence when it had decided that Farnan should only face a charge of assault, rather than assault causing harm.

It ruled that the sentencing judge was within her range of discretion to decide the mitigating factors in Farnan’s favour were sufficiently exceptional to warrant a non-custodial sentence, notwithstanding the “brutal nature” of his offences.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh admitted the court had hesitated about its decision given the impact on the victim. However, she said that Judge O’Connor had not trespassed into the zone of undue leniency.

