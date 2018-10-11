A Dublin man jailed two years ago for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter as a child has been released from prison today.

Man who tied up stepdaughter during sexual abuse is released from prison

George Crombie (49), of Bloomfield Avenue, South Circular Road, Dublin 8, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in November 2016.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to eight counts of sexually assaulting Laura Johnston in their Ringsend home between February 2004 and December 2006 when she was aged between 10 and 13 years old.

During the case it was heard that Crombie had a knife stuck in the waistband of his pyjama bottoms during one assault and told Ms Johnston there would be "murder in this flat" if she told her mother about the abuse, which took place over a three-year period. He also tied up ms Johnston during an assault.

After Crombie was convicted Ms Johnston waived her right to anonymity so that her abuser could be identified.

She urged other victims not to be afraid to contact gardai.

