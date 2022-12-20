| 7.5°C Dublin

Man who tied up and beat his elderly neighbour with hammer and a shovel in 'savage’ attack is jailed

The victim, who is in his 70s, spent six days in hospital after the ordeal

Eimear Dodd

A man has been jailed for four years for subjecting his elderly neighbour to a “savage” attack.

Michael Joyce (25) of Prussia Street, Dublin 7, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and false imprisonment at the same address on January 9, 2021.

