Man who threw mini mobile phone over Wheatfield Prison wall was told his drug debt would be cleared

A LABOURER who attempted to throw a mini mobile phone into a prison yard had been told his drug debt would be cleared if he did so, a court has heard.

Jason Sheridan (24) had difficulties with cannabis in the past but was now clean and sober, and was focused on staying out of trouble. Judge John Brennan adjourned sentencing for 12 months, saying he would leave Sheridan without a conviction if he stayed out of trouble.