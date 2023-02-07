| 8°C Dublin

Close

Man who threw boiling water over woman and threatened to ‘skin her alive’ in ‘excruciating’ prolonged assault is jailed

Craig Kelly (left) pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault. Josh Conlon (right) pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. Photos: Collins Courts Expand
Craig Kelly pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Josh Conlon pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Craig Kelly (left) pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault. Josh Conlon (right) pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. Photos: Collins Courts

Craig Kelly (left) pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault. Josh Conlon (right) pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. Photos: Collins Courts

Craig Kelly pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault. Photo: Collins Courts

Craig Kelly pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault. Photo: Collins Courts

Josh Conlon pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. Photo: Collins Courts

Josh Conlon pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. Photo: Collins Courts

/

Craig Kelly (left) pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault. Josh Conlon (right) pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. Photos: Collins Courts

Isabel Hayes

A man who repeatedly threw boiling water over a woman, tied her up and assaulted her in a row over drugs has been jailed for four years and three months.

A number of men called to the apartment Lyndsey Byrne shared with her partner Emmet Black over the course of two days in November 2021, where the pair were assaulted and Ms Byrne was tied up, hit over the hands, arms and chest with a stick and repeatedly scalded with boiling water, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

Most Watched

Privacy