A man with a religious persecution disorder who followed a parish priest into a sacristy with a knife and threatened to cut off his fingers has received a fully suspended sentence.

A man with a religious persecution disorder who followed a parish priest into a sacristy with a knife and threatened to cut off his fingers has received a fully suspended sentence.

Man who threatened to cut off priest's fingers with a knife given fully suspended sentence

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mark Halligan followed parish priest Father Peter Byrne into the church's sacristy. Halligan began to talk about “various things”.

Gda Ronan Kennedy said Halligan had a large knife with him and told the priest he would “cut your fingers off”. A parishioner had seen what was happening and contacted gardaí who arrested the accused at the scene.

Mark Halligan (45) pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm at a church in Balally, Dundrum, on September 11, 2016.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In