A man with a religious persecution disorder who followed a parish priest into a sacristy with a knife and threatened to cut off his fingers has received a suspended sentence.

A man with a religious persecution disorder who followed a parish priest into a sacristy with a knife and threatened to cut off his fingers has received a suspended sentence.

Man who threatened to cut off priest's fingers is spared jail

Mark Halligan (45), of Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm at a church in Balally, Dundrum, on September 11, 2016.

Garda Ronan Kennedy told Eoghan Cole BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question the accused followed Fr Peter Byrne into the church's sacristy. Halligan began to talk about "various things".

Gda Kennedy said Halligan had a large knife with him and told the priest he would "cut your fingers off".

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In