Man who suffered brain injury at soapbox kart race settles case for €1.55m

A man who suffered a brain injury after he was knocked down at a soapbox kart race has settled a High Court action for €1.55m.

Retired Army private Donal Walsh had been a steward at the Roscrea Soapbox Race in Tipperary when, as he was walking back up a hill where the racing had taken place, a kart knocked him to the ground.

His counsel Patrick Treacy SC, instructed by Cian O’Carroll Solicitors, told the court the racing, where modified karts which are not motorised are released from a flatbed trailer down a hill, had finished when it “was decided to have one more run.”

Counsel said Mr Walsh, who has compromised eyesight, saw two karts pass him on Convent Hill but a wheel then came off a kart which crashed into him and knocked him to the ground and he sustained a significant blow to the head.

Mr Walsh lost consciousness and was transferred to hospital where it was discovered he had suffered a brain injury.

Mr Walsh (64) Roscrea, Co Tipperary had sued the organisers of the Soap Box Race, Shane Lee and Eoghan Fogarty, also of Roscrea, and Country Sports Ireland, with an address at Kilrea, Coleraine, Northern Ireland, as a result of the accident at the event on September 11, 2016.

It was claimed Mr Walsh had been permitted to carry out his duties as a steward at the race without receiving the necessary safety training.

It was further claimed there was a failure to ensure that appropriate safety precautions were put in place and ensuring public safety.

There was also an alleged failure to ensure that the soapbox karts that were participating in the race were being driven in a manner and at a speed which had due regard to spectators attending and stewards officiating at the race

It also contended there was a failure to ensure that the soap box karts that participated in the race were mechanically functional and properly maintained.

The claims were denied, and it was contended there was alleged contributory negligence on behalf of Mr Walsh.

Mr Walsh suffered a moderate to severe brain injury and has no recollection of the accident, counsel said.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Michael Hanna wished Mr Walsh and his family well.