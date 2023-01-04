| 11.1°C Dublin

Man who subjected ex to ‘high level emotional abuse’ is jailed for three months

Paul Beattie (38) had been ‘constantly messaging his ex-partner, threatening to commit suicide and leave his children fatherless’

Emotional abuser Paul Beattie who was jailed today but then freed on bail. Expand

Close

Emotional abuser Paul Beattie who was jailed today but then freed on bail.

Paul Higgins

A man who subjected his ex-partner to a campaign of “high level emotional abuse” was jailed for three months on Wednesday.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard how the victim contacted police last July to report how her ex-partner 38-year-old Paul Beattie had been “constantly messaging her, threatening to commit suicide and leave his children fatherless.”

