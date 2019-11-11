Man who staged burglary to cover up theft at ex-partner's salon receives suspended sentence

A man who staged a burglary to cover up his theft from two employees of the salon owned by his then partner has received a fully suspended sentence.

A man who staged a burglary to cover up his theft from two employees of the salon owned by his then partner has received a fully suspended sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that although the owner of the salon did not wish to make a formal complaint against him, the two were no longer in a relationship.

Joseph Heffernan (43) of Sean O'Casey Avenue, Dublin, pleaded guilty to theft and making a false statement to gardaí at Body & Soul Salon, Wynnefield Road, Rathmines, on July 25, 2019.

Passing sentence today, Judge Patricia Ryan noted that the majority of the money has been returned to the injured parties and that Heffernan had €1,120 in court to make up the balance of the outstanding funds.

Judge Ryan said the case was aggravated by the breach of trust and the amount of money involved. She said the mitigating factors were the accused's guilty plea, his admissions, his good employment record and his gambling addiction.

She sentenced him to two years imprisonment, but suspended the sentence in its entirety on strict conditions. She also ordered that the accused complete 90 hours of community service within a 12 month period.

At an earlier sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Brendan O'Toole told John Quirke BL, prosecuting, that he attended the salon after receiving a call about a burglary. Heffernan told him that the owner, his then partner, was away and he was helping run the salon in her absence.

Heffernan made a statement to gardaí in which he said he went into town in the morning to pick up some things and one of the employees rang him to say that she had found the front door wide open. She said some items were missing, including a laptop and a recording box.

He did not mention that there was money stolen from the lockers of two employees. The two employees told gardaí they believed that Heffernan had stolen the money, which amounted to €6,670 and £40.

Det Gda O'Toole viewed CCTV footage which showed Heffernan entering the salon and then leaving with a bag several minutes later. He could be seen wearing the same tracksuit he wore when he gave a statement to gardaí.

In interview, Heffernan admitted stealing the money, telling gardaí “a long and elaborate story” about owing money to someone who was looking for him. Det Gda O'Toole said this story appeared to be untrue.

Heffernan later admitted that he had been taking money from the salon over the months while his then partner was away and he stole the money from the salon employees to pay back the salon.

He also told gardaí that he dropped the laptop and recording box in a skip in town and that he intended to pick them up later, but when he returned to the skip they were gone. He has one previous conviction for speeding.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, said his client had a gambling addiction which he had taken steps to address. He said that Heffernan had done “a mean thing” and had taken advantage of the way in which the business was run.

Online Editors