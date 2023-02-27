| 7.7°C Dublin

Man who stabbed partner in neck, leaving tip of knife blade embedded in her spine, is jailed for 15 years

Alison O'Riordan

A violent addict who was on a suspended sentence when he tried to murder his then partner by strangling her in their bed and stabbing her in the neck, leaving the tip of the blade embedded in her spine, has been jailed for 15 years.

Sentencing Stephen Rabbitte (36) at the Central Criminal Court today to 16 years in prison with the final year suspended, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said the victim had suffered a sustained and violent attack with more than one weapon in her home, a place she was entitled to feel safe.

