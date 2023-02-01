| 9°C Dublin

Man who stabbed his boss 19 times believing he was responsible for murder of Michaela McAreavey found not guilty by reason of insanity

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin Expand

Ryan Dunne

A 35-year-old man who stabbed his former employer 19 times during “a psychotic episode” in which he believed his boss was responsible for the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

The jury returned the verdict at the Central Criminal Court today in the trial of Neil O’Dowd.

