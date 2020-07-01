Man who stabbed chef in row over noise is remanded in custody pending sentence

A man who stabbed a chef who worked in the fast food restaurant under his apartment three years after he smashed up the same shop with a hockey stick has been remanded in custody pending sentence.

Gerard Griffin (63) had an ongoing dispute with Bilal Ahmed from the Chicken Hut on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin because of the levels of noise. He also made complaints to Dublin City Council when the man applied to extend his opening hours to 1.30am.

Following the second incident in February this year, during which Mr Ahmed received a stab wound to the hand, Griffin ran back into his apartment and refused to come out for gardaí, telling them “This is a siege”.

He claimed he had “booby traps” in his apartment and threatened to pour boiling water over anyone who came in. He shouted that he would kill or stab any garda who tried to gain access to his home.

Griffin later came out and threatened to kill himself while holding a kitchen knife to his throat. The garda armed support unit ultimately took him from his apartment and an ambulance was called for him for a superficial wound he caused to his throat with a Stanley blade.

Griffin of Old Mill Court, Clanbrassil Street, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Mr Ahmed, criminal damage to the Chicken Hut and making threats to kill or cause serious harm on April 29 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to assault causing Mr Ahmed harm, production of a knife, and threats to kill or cause serious harm again on Clanbrassil Street on February 1, 2020. He has 30 previous convictions for public order, possession of firearms, larceny, unauthorised taking of vehicles and assault.

Judge Karen O'Connor remanded Griffin on continuing bail to July 29 next having heard the evidence today.

Garda Michael Martin told Fergal Foley BL, prosecuting, that in April 2017, Griffin came into the Chicken Hut armed with a hockey stick and proceeded to smash the glass counter, glass display, overhead display, extraction air vents and fire cans of coke at the staff. He then went outside and smashed up the glass panels at the front of the shop and the CCTV cameras.

Minutes earlier he had come into the shop in an aggressive manner and punched Mr Ahmed.

Gda Martin said that when he arrived on the scene in April 2017, Griffin said “Yeah I did it. What the f**k are you going to do about it?”

Following his arrest on the way to the station, Griffin continued to be verbally abusive to Gda Martin and said in interview: “F**k those P**i c**ts. They will never make it to court. I will make sure of that... you wait and see”.

Gda Ben Fallon told Sinéad McMullan BL, prosecuting, that almost three years later Griffin attacked Mr Ahmed with a kitchen knife while the man was sitting outside the restaurant in his car waiting for the staff so he could lock up.

The man put his hand to protect his face during the assault and was stabbed in his right hand. Gda Fallon said when he arrived at the scene there was blood on Mr Ahmed's car door and pools of blood in the footwell of the vehicle. He said the wound was so deep he could see the bones in Mr Ahmed's hand.

Dean Kelly BL, defending, said he took issue with categorisation of this offence being “a hate crime”, referring to a comment Mr Foley made at the start of the hearing. He said it was rejected that his client targeted someone because of the colour of their skin.

Mr Kelly said that of the six children his client has had with his wife, four of them have died. He said Griffin lost one of his sons a matter of days before the first offence.

He said his client began to experience depression following the death of one of his daughters and has been stabilised on anti-depressants. He said when not taking his medication, Griffin experiences hallucinatory and auditory delusions and speaks to his deceased children.

Mr Kelly described his client as a man who had “some degree of mental collapse” around the time of the offending. He said Griffin's daughter was in court and that she was in a position to take him to her home when he is released from custody.

Online Editors