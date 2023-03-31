| 11.5°C Dublin

Man who stabbed another in self defence in his Mayo home acquitted of murder

The jury of nine men and three women returned their majority verdict to Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring this afternoon

Matusz Batiuk

Fiona Magennis

A 33-year-old man who stabbed a man in his own home in self defence because he believed his life was in danger has been acquitted of murder by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

The jury of nine men and three women returned their majority verdict to Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring this afternoon, agreeing with the defence case that Matusz Batiuk was entitled to defend himself when he came under attack in his own home.

