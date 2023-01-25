| 10°C Dublin

Man who sexually assaulted boy after posing as talent scout must have no contact with children for 10 years

Brendan Clifford pictured last year following his release from the Midlands Prison. Expand

Brendan Clifford pictured last year following his release from the Midlands Prison.

Jessica Magee

A man who sexually assaulted a child after he posed as a talent scout for young actors has been ordered to have no contact with children for 10 years.

Brendan Clifford (37) was previously sentenced to five years in prison, with the final 18 months suspended, after he admitted sexually assaulting a boy and sexually exploiting his sister in 2015.

