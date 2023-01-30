| 8°C Dublin

Man who set fire to homeless hostel, leaving woman (22) with catastrophic injuries, is jailed

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the fire. Photo: Damien Storan. Expand

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the fire. Photo: Damien Storan.

Jessica Magee and Eimear Dodd

A man who set fire to a homeless hostel last year, leaving a 22-year-old woman with catastrophic injuries, has been jailed for nine and a half years.

The fire at the Depaul Hostel in Dublin 7 that was started by Keith Riggs (38) in March last year left Shauna O'Brien with catastrophic and life-limiting injuries after she fell unconscious trying to escape the blaze.

