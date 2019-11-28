A former care worker who continued to submit claims for payment to his employer after he no longer worked for them has been jailed for two years.

Man who scammed employer into paying him €80k for three years work after he had left his job is jailed

Jason Russell (37) submitted fraudulent monthly time sheets and was paid for three years after he finished working at Cheeverstown House. He received approximately €80,000 during this time.

In 2017, gardai were alerted to the fraud carried out by Russell, who was then working as a delivery driver. On searching his home gardaí also discovered undelivered boxes of clothes, valued at €5,000, that were intended for various shops.

Russell pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to theft and submitting fraudulent time sheets for payment at Cheeverston House, Tallaght Road, Dublin , on dates between 2014 and 2017.

Russell also pleaded guilty to stealing clothing valued at €5,000 on dates between October and November 2017.

Judge Martin Nolan said Russell had spotted a gap in the system or chanced his arm.

He took into account in mitigation his guilty plea, cooperation, and that there was not a great likelihood of him re-offending. He noted that his involvement in a further theft was to his discredit.

He said Russell had brazenly defrauded Cheeverstown House of a sum of money with malice, forethought and planning and deserved a custodial sentence.

He imposed a three-year sentence and suspended the final year. He ordered that the €10,000 Russell had brought to court be given over to the garda for transmission to Cheeverstown House.

Detective Garda Brian Greally told Sinead McMullen BL, prosecuting, that gardaí were alerted in November 2017 that Russell, a former relief panel care worker, had submitted time sheets for hours he had not worked and forged the signature of a supervisor.

In total, between 2014 - when Russell last worked for Cheeverstown House - and 2017 a total of €135,000 was paid. Russell received approximately €80,000 and the remainder was paid to Revenue.

Det Gda Greally said a search warrant was obtained for Russell's home and 12 boxes of undelivered clothes, valued at €5,000, were found. Russell had been working as a delivery driver and they were intended to be delivered to shops. Many of the boxes had been opened and items removed.

Russell - of The Willow, Oldgrange Wood, Kildare - was arrested and made full admissions. He has one previous conviction for a road traffic offence.

Det Gda Greally agreed with George Burns BL, defending, that the Cheeverstown fraud had only come to light when a cross-check between the monthly returns and daily notes of who was working was carried out by management.

He agreed Russell had said he was sorry and ashamed and made a promise to pay the money back.

Mr Burns said his client had told gardaí he had been surprised he got away with it. He said the offending had occurred at time when Russell's family was under financial strain. Mr Burns handed in references and testimonials on his clients behalf, as well as a letter of apology.

He said Russell had brought €10,000 to court with him and if allowed would repay the full amount.

Counsel said Russell had previously attended counselling and his issues with gambling had come to light. He has been re-attending for counselling since his arrest.

The court also heard Russell's best friend had been shot in a case of mistaken identity at a pigeon club where he worked and this had affected him greatly.

