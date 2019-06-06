A man who repeatedly kicked his former partner in the face and head has received a prison sentence of three years with two suspended.

A man who repeatedly kicked his former partner in the face and head has received a prison sentence of three years with two suspended.

Man who repeatedly kicked former partner in face and head jailed for one year

During a 45 minute long attack in her caravan home in Donabate, Co Dublin Philip Kernan (48) told Angela Bissett “you like that do you, do you want more?”.

She later told gardaí that Kernan kicked her in the face and head around 20 times after they came home from a night out drinking in a local hotel.

He also tried to strangle her with his hands around her throat and only stopped the attack when Ms Bissett pretended to be dead and he left.

She left the caravan and began calling for help and he came back and kicked her again and dragged her back to the caravan.

She lay on a bed and he got into the bed beside her and asked for sex but she said no. Kernan then told her "he would finish me off if I got the guards" and forced her to make up a story that somebody else had attacked her so she could call an ambulance.

Dean Kelly BL, prosecuting, told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that Ms Bissett was treated for severe swelling around the eyes and face, a cut lip and a wrist fracture. She received 14 sutures to her face and lip.

Kernan of Moreen Rd., Sandyford, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm on September 4, 2016.

In a victim impact statement Ms Bissett said she still wakes up screaming and with a fear that "he is going to find me and finish me off".

She said she had nothing left in life to hold on to and that she had difficulties applying lipstick because of scarring to her lip.

"It hits me again each time I look in the mirror," she said.

Rebecca Smith BL, defending, said her client had no previous convictions for violent crimes. She said this was an isolated incident and that he had ceased to use alcohol since.

She said he was a victim of abuse while at school and suffered chronic post traumatic stress and was was liable to bouts of anger.

Online Editors