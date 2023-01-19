| 3.9°C Dublin

Man who repeatedly assaulted and sexually assaulted his partner jailed for five and a half years

Declan Brennan

A man who repeatedly assaulted and sexually assaulted his then partner and later held in her home against her will has been jailed for five and a half years.

Derek Reid (35) of Clonliffe Road, Dublin 3, slapped the woman in the face, choked her, headbutted her, dragged her around her flat by the hair and sat on her chest and put his hands on her mouth to stop her screaming out for help.

