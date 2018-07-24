Man who raped student pictured giving Nazi salute in Dublin

THIS is rapist Eoin Berkeley giving a Nazi salute on a Dublin city street.

THIS is rapist Eoin Berkeley giving a Nazi salute on a Dublin city street.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday to the rape of an 18-year-old Spanish student.

Berkeley, who was on bail at the time, met the teenager in the city centre before luring her to a tent on the Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend and raping her repeatedly at a time unknown between July 15 and 16, 2017. She escaped after he fell asleep.

Our exclusive photo shows the evil rapist giving a Nazi salute to photographers after a bail hearing last year.

Eoin Berkley

The 18-year-old student had been staying with a host family in Dublin at the time.

Berkeley pleaded guilty when the charges were put to him at the Central Criminal Court yesterday.

STATEMENT

Mr Justice Michael White said the complainant should be advised of her right to make a victim impact statement, and he adjourned sentencing to give her time to do so.

Caroline Biggs SC, prosecuting, said arrangements would be made for the young woman to travel to Ireland if she decided to attend the sentencing hearing.

Mr Justice White remanded Berkeley in custody for sentencing on October 22.

Eoin Berkeley leaves Dublin District Court after being granted bail with strict conditions. Photo: INM

The judge agreed to finalise the matter within that week, as the complainant may need to spend several days in Ireland.

Michael Bowman SC, the defence counsel, said he would be addressing the court at the sentencing hearing in relation to psychiatric issues.

Another court was previously told Berkeley had a significant history of mental health problems.

The victim met Berkeley on the Liffey boardwalk in Dublin city centre on Saturday, July 15, last year.

It is understood she was interested in photography and that he offered to take her to the beach.

They then took the Luas to The Point in Dublin’s docklands and walked across the East Link Bridge to Pigeon House Road.

The woman later told gardai he took her to a tent and raped her repeatedly.

She told detectives she managed to escape after he fell asleep and she made her way to a nearby house where the alarm was raised and gardai were called.

Berkeley was arrested but was later released without charge when the Director of Public Prosecutions did not immediately give the go-ahead to press charges.

His release was front page news and sparked an outcry.

It would be another three days before he was taken into custody after having his bail revoked in connection with an unrelated charge. He was charged with rape later that day.

Berkeley has 25 previous convictions, including for possession of imitation firearms, drugs offences and public order offences.

Last year, as he left court after receiving bail on a separate charge, Berkeley delivered a Nazi salute to a photographer.

During a previous case, a court was told Berkeley had been placed in a foster home when he was four years old because his mother had her own difficulties.

It also heard he had no secondary school education and had speech and language issues when he was younger.

GRAFFITI

Berkeley had previously faced criminal damage charges in relation to an incident in which homophobic graffiti and a swastika were daubed on the facade of The George, a well-known gay bar in Dublin city centre, on May 20 last year.

While in custody awaiting arraignment on the rape charges, Berkeley was acquitted over the incident at The George.

Although the court heard he had allegedly admitted the crime to gardai, he was granted a dismissal following a number of technical arguments made by his defence solicitor.

However, he received a two and-a-half-month sentence for public order offences committed at Eustace Street in Dublin on June 29 last year.

Last month, he received a two-and-a-half-year sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a realistic looking imitation firearm in a public place.

A court heard he had been walking around near Dublin Airport and Santry with an imitation AK-47 assault rifle in May 2016.

A garda who intercepted Berkeley told a court it was “the most realistic” of its kind his colleagues had ever seen.

The device turned out to be an airgun capable of discharging 6mm ball bearings.

In 2015, he received a suspended sentence for a similar offence when he was intercepted carrying an imitation rifle in Dublin city centre.

The court heard Berkeley wanted to see how long he could go around with it before being apprehended by gardai.

Herald